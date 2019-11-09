Senior Alert canceled for missing man with cognitive impairment

David Waller (Source: Virginia State Police)
November 9, 2019 at 9:41 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 9:49 AM

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for a missing man who suffers from a cognitive impairment. Police said he has been located.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 87-year-old David Waller, who was last seen in Beaverdam around 6 p.m. on Log Cabin Road on Nov. 8.

He was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, thin black pants and has a silver cane.

Police said Waller suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (540) 582-7115.

