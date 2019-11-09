Police release photos of getaway car in double shooting

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Police have released photos of the car involved in a double shooting and attempted carjacking in October.
Deputies were called to the Providence Forge Food Lion around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 29 to find the victims, who said they were confronted by at least three armed people in the parking lot.
The sheriff’s office says the suspects fled the scene eastbound on Pocahontas Trail in a light-colored SUV and nearly caused a crash.
The two people shot in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.