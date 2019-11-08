Stores that offer military discounts year-round

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When it comes to honoring those who’ve served our country, there are some stores that offer year-round military discounts.
LOWES offers a 10% discount. You can sign up online or in person. You need to bring an ID and military documentation, and then you are good to go every time you shop you get the discount.
Home Depot also offers a 10% discount for active military, reserve personnel, retired veterans who served at least 20 years and those with a service-connected disability.
Apple also opened a dedicated online store specifically for active military and veterans. It’s a place for a good deal on new iPhones, Macbooks and other products.
You have to prove your service, but once verified, you’ll gain access to products in the online store which usually carries a 10% discount.
And of course, for Veterans Day you will see some advertised deals for this weekend.
