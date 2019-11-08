Sports Backers launches Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k t-shirt design voting contest

2020 marks the 21st running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. It is the fourth-largest 10k road race in the U.S. and in the past year has been named to both Runner’s World magazine’s list of ‘70 American Road Races Every Runner Should Finish’ and BibRave’s list of the top 10k events in the country. Registration is currently open for the 10k at www.sportsbackers.org. Entry fees for the 10k are currently $32 for adults and $22 for youth age 14 and under, with a price increase set for December 1.