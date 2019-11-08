Sports Backers launches Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k t-shirt design voting contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in the history of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger, Sports Backers is hosting a public vote to help select the design for the participant shirt for the 2020 event.
You can pick from one of three designs. Voting is open now until December 7.
The winning design will be revealed in early January 2020, the 2020 10k takes place on Saturday, March 28.
Voters will choose from three final designs created by Sports Backers, with each unique design meant to celebrate the spirit of the 10k.
The style of Option One features simple graphics while capturing many elements of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, including the dogwood blossoms that hint of spring, the renowned course turnaround and halfway point full of enthusiastic spectators, and the iconic Richmond row homes along the course.
Option Two is meant to capture some of the event’s most memorable features: live music along the route, row homes, iconic street lights, and a cheerful atmosphere. The hand-drawn quality of this design also helps it stand out.
The design of Option Three features a classic event-day scene familiar to anyone who has taken part in the 10k. The style is fun and captures many of the things that make the event unique and enjoyable: a beautiful street lined with gorgeous homes, excited participants, and cheering spectators.
“We look forward to revealing the participant shirt design every year and are very excited to take an innovative approach with this year’s voting contest,” said Meghan Keogh, event director for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. “We have so many enthusiastic supporters of the 10k, whether they are participants, volunteers, or spectators, so this is a great way to get them even more involved in the event.”
2020 marks the 21st running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. It is the fourth-largest 10k road race in the U.S. and in the past year has been named to both Runner’s World magazine’s list of ‘70 American Road Races Every Runner Should Finish’ and BibRave’s list of the top 10k events in the country. Registration is currently open for the 10k at www.sportsbackers.org. Entry fees for the 10k are currently $32 for adults and $22 for youth age 14 and under, with a price increase set for December 1.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.