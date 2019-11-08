RRHA to freeze public housing evictions for remainder of year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is halting evictions for the remainder of 2019 after doubling the number of eviction lawsuits it typically sends to residents in recent weeks.
The agency implemented the freeze on lease enforcement for people who haven’t paid rent for all public housing under its review, including Creighton Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court, Hillside Court, Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court.
During this time, people who owe money will not receive late notices and no unlawful detainers will be filed. Pending court cases will also be dismissed or postponed; all scheduled evictions will be canceled.
RRHA plans to do an agency-wide evaluation of its public housing rental accounts during the freeze and give residents a chance to catch upon payments.
“By utilizing a combination of repayment agreements, debt forgiveness, philanthropic contributions, and other eviction diversion methods, RRHA will endeavor to bring every RRHA family with a delinquent rental account as close to good standing as possible. RRHA strives for the most equitable approach to future lease enforcement. In that spirit, we will also re-evaluate each RRHA policy which affects rent collection during this time," the agency stated in a press release.
The review will include existing policies for late penalties and other utility charges.
“RRHA will do our part as an agency to eliminate tenant debt as an obstacle to success during the revitalization of RRHA’s public housing communities. This is our commitment to our residents. We would call on those who share our concern for our residents to assist in this effort,” continued the statement.
Residents who need assistance or other support services should call Housing Opportunites Made Equal at 804-353-0641.
