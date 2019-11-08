Reports of ‘Whooping Cough’ on rise in Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Health departments there say there’s a rise in pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, in the Shenandoah Valley.
Since October 25, the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department and the Staunton-Augusta Health Department have investigated a total of 23 reports of pertussis in children, teenagers and adults. From 2016 through 2018, Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro together had an average of three pertussis cases per year.
Experts say the majority of recently diagnosed cases have been in people previously vaccinated. If you have questions about pertussis, contact your primary care provider or local health department.
