Police searching for suspect in recent Richmond burglaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help locating a man suspected of several recent burglaries on the south side of the city.
Police say, Wesley Tompkins, 39, of the 2500 block of Gravel Hill Road, is suspected of using a cinderblock to smash windows and doors of businesses, entering the buildings and stealing items and cash.
All the burglaries have happened in the past several weeks.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tompkins is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
