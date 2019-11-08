Police identify 17-year-old killed in Petersburg shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police continue their search for answers after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Colston Street and Morton Avenue around 7 p.m.
“I was in my bed and it got me up and I went to my door. About 10 minutes later my son came and said someone is down there dead,” Antonia Ricks said.
On Friday, police identified the victim as 17-year-old De’shone Taylor-Brown.
“I was in the living room and I heard pop pop and it got really loud. I was wondering about the noise and then I heard sirens,” Ciara Ricks said.
“The police came and started looking for evidence and they noticed the body right under the tree,” Daryl Pride said.
From night to day those in the area say it’s a scene they can’t forget.
“I heard him count and say there were 19 right here in front of my house and I was I was like 19 shells? That’s a lot of shells,” William Monroe said.
Many say the Petersburg High School student didn’t live far from where he was gunned down.
“I went to school with him and had just seen him that day,” Ciara Ricks said.
Ricks describes De’Shone as one of the coolest people you would ever meet.
“I thought they were shooting at my house because they were so close,” Pride said.
Daryl Pride was inside at the time, he ran out hoping to help.
“That’s why I came running out of the house. I was hoping to see them in the act and do a citizens arrest. I know they had guns but it didn’t matter,” Pride said.
As police work to learn who is responsible many say the violence in Petersburg has become too much.
“When I bought the house and moved here it looked like it was safe neighborhood and since I have been here it has seemed like a safe neighborhood,” Melvin Tillman said.
“The killings that go on in cities in Virginia don’t match up to the killings in the war. It’s ridiculous,” William Monroe said.
“It seems to me that gangs and violence is taking a toll on Petersburg,” Daryl Pride said.
Petersburg School Superintendent Dr. Pitre-Martin released this statement:
"Our PCPS community has experienced a tragic loss yesterday evening, as the life of one of our high school students was taken as a result of gun violence. I am deeply saddened by this devastating news, and extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, teachers, classmates and community. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with all affected.
On-site counseling services are available to students and teachers, at all PCPS schools, as processing such a tragic experience can undoubtedly cause high levels of anxiety and stress in our students, teachers, and extended school community.
In addition to the supports and resources in place at our schools, parents/guardians are encouraged to speak with their children about their thoughts and feelings. It is important to make every effort to help identify and work through any grief your child(ren) may be experiencing during this difficult time. "
Police have not released a suspect or motive in the shooting.
