News to Know for Nov. 8: Fire damages home; Deadly shooting investigation; Cold weather arrives

(WWBT) - Friday is finally here! But before we start the weekend, there is plenty of news to know.
The coldest temperatures of the season so far will be here on Friday and Saturday before warming up into Monday. Temperatures will turn cold again on Tuesday with the first chance of a wintry mix.
A home was damaged after a fire on Thursday night just after 11 p.m. on Shore Street near Harding Street.
Witnesses said the home was vacant and under construction.
A teenager was shot and killed in Petersburg on Thursday evening, according to sources.
A witness says the victim is a 17-year-old Petersburg high school student.
Police have not released a suspect or motive in the shooting.
More legionella bacteria was found in the Richmond area, this time at the McGuire VA Medical Center.
In a statement from hospital officials, they say it was found during part of their quarterly water testing and have a prevention team that is prepared to tackle situations like this.
Hospital officials said patients and staff are not at risk.
Three schools in Mecklenburg County were locked down Thursday afternoon after reports of a man in the woods “in possession of a high powered weapon."
A search was conducted for the man in the woods near Parkview High School.
Mecklenburg Schools said there would be additional officers at off of the schools on Friday and would open as normal.
A Hanover middle school student can draw a world map completely from memory! That’s right - all 195 countries in just 15 minutes! This is something you have to check out for yourself.
