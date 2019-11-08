New pickleball courts open in Henrico

If you are a fan of pickleball, you’ll have to check out the new courts in Henrico. (Source: Henrico County Government - Facebook)
November 8, 2019 at 11:35 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 11:35 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you are a fan of pickleball, you’ll have to check out the new courts in Henrico.

Avid players and Henrico County leaders held a ribbon-cutting for 8 new pickleball courts at Pouncey Tract Park.

Henrico County officials posted on Facebook saying the asphalt courts triple the number of playing surfaces available at Pouncey Tract Park.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and is a mix of tennis, racquetball and ping pong.

