Henrico Animal Shelter in desperate need of newspapers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Animal Shelter is in desperate need of newspapers to line their cat enclosures.
Henrico police said the shelter was running out and is asking anyone to donate.
If you are able to donate, you can drop them off anytime Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If it is after hours, you can wrap the papers up in a plastic bag and place them at the front door.
The shelter is located at 10421 Woodman Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
