Chesterfield County elects first female Commonwealth’s Attorney

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - History has been made in Chesterfield County, as Stacey Davenport has been chosen as the first female Commonwealth’s Attorney.
“I love what I do and I want an opportunity to do it for my own community,” said Davenport. “I think we are still wrapping our head around that this week has been life changing.”
The prosecutor, wife and mother of two says her historic win is still sinking in, but she is grateful to serve as a role model, especially for her daughter.
“I am humbled, but I am also very proud,” said Davenport. “As a mother of a teenage daughter that got to see me make that history, and got to stand on stage with me when it was official--I am proud to be a role model for her and other young women.”
Davenport defeated Scott Miles by nearly 10,000 votes. She currently serves as a the domestic violence prosecutor in Henrico County. Davenport says changes will come as she steps into the role.
“[Scott Miles] started some programs in terms of felony diversion for drug cases and how he was handling marijuana cases that I am going to stop, and readdress how those are handled," she explained.
Davenport says tackling the opioid crisis in Chesterfield and expanding the prosecution of human trafficking cases in the county is also on her list. She is also focused on working as a team with law enforcement.
“The relationship between the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the police department and sheriff’s office has really deteriorated over the last year--I really just want to get back to viewing us all as a team,” said Davenport.
Davenport says working alongside Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, inspired her in some ways to achieve a goal she has continued to work towards.
“I intend to put everything that I have into doing what I believe will best serve the community,” she said.
