Court records show blood evidence found in Aniah’s SUV was hers, witness saw abduction

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court records released Friday confirm blood evidence was found in Aniah Blanchard’s Honda CRV.
The affidavit charging Ibraheem Yazeed states: blood evidence discovered in the passenger’s compartment of the vehicle that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury. The evidence was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and confirmed to be that of Aniah Blanchard.
The court record also states video evidence from a convenience store in Auburn placed both Blanchard and Yazeed at the store during the same time. This was the last time she was seen. During the investigation a witness identified Yazeed as the man he observed forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will. That witness said he saw them leave together.
ORIGINAL: A suspect in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard was arrested overnight in Florida.
Escambia County (Fla.) Major Andrew Hobbs confirms 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was apprehended on I-10 at the Pine Forest exit, which is the second exit in Pensacola past the Alabama state line.
Yazeed was arrested around 11 p.m. and was booked at 2:32 a.m. It is unknown when when Yazeed will be extradited back to Alabama.
Yazeed, a resident of Montgomery, was identified as a person of interest Thursday afternoon by Auburn police. According to Auburn Police Chief Paul Register, a warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Escambia County deputies assisted U.S Marshal’s in the arrest. They released the following statement:
“Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force on Pine Forest Road in Pensacola shortly before midnight Thursday, Nov. 7. Yazeed was wanted out of Lee County, Alabama, on a charge of kidnapping, first degree. Upon encountering Yazeed, the Marshals issued multiple verbal commands to which Yazeed did not comply. The Task Force members then had to physically remove him from his hiding spot. After his arrest, the Marshals turned Yazeed over to Escambia County. The extradition process will be handled between Lee County and Escambia County.”
Yazeed has a criminal background in Alabama that includes a history of being charged with violent crimes.
Yazeed was out on bond for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first degree robbery in connection to a Feb. 2019 case out of Montgomery.
On Thursday, Montgomery District Judge Pamela Higgins revoked Yazeed’s bond, ordering his arrest.
Officers said he should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.
The charge stems from the investigation of the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard between Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, and Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will.
Aniah’s father, Elijah Blanchard, says this latest information dispels any thought that Aniah was out late at night on October 23, trying to meet someone on a date.
“I never thought she was intentionally meeting anyone. I think she was at the wrong place at the wrong time and I feel like she was being targeted by that certain individual,”he said.
Blanchard is hoping the public will help authorities find Yazeed and lead authorities to the whereabouts of his daughter.
“I would ask why he would attack someone so innocent. People attack people when they are vulnerable. I think this guy is no rookie at what he did he knows exactly what he is doing,” Blanchard said.
Chief Register says additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
