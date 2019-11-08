Court records show blood evidence found in Aniah’s SUV was hers, witness saw abduction

“Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force on Pine Forest Road in Pensacola shortly before midnight Thursday, Nov. 7. Yazeed was wanted out of Lee County, Alabama, on a charge of kidnapping, first degree. Upon encountering Yazeed, the Marshals issued multiple verbal commands to which Yazeed did not comply. The Task Force members then had to physically remove him from his hiding spot. After his arrest, the Marshals turned Yazeed over to Escambia County. The extradition process will be handled between Lee County and Escambia County.”