Blood indicative of a ‘life-threatening injury’ found in Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle, court documents show

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Court documents detailing probable cause for the arrest of Ibraheem Yazeed in connection to the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard has revealed grisly new details in her disappearance.
According to the affidavit charging Yazeed with Blanchard’s abduction, blood evidence was found in the passenger’s compartment of her vehicle that was “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury.”
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the blood is that of Aniah Blanchard.
Surveillance video showed Blanchard and Yazeed at a convenience store in the 1500 block of South College St. on Oct. 23. This is the last time Blanchard was seen.
A witness has since identified Yazeed as the individual he observed forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will before leaving with her in the vehicle.
Yazeed was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 in Escambia County, Fla. He has waived his extradition hearing and is currently being extradited to Lee County, Ala. to face charges of first-degree kidnapping.
Blanchard’s whereabouts are still unknown at this time.
