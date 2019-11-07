2019 Veterans Day freebies, deals

(WWBT) - If you are a veteran or active military, there are dozens of deals you can take advantage of on Veterans Day.
To get the deals, make sure you bring your military ID with you! As always, it never hurts to call ahead to make sure the location is also participating.
- 7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp with the 7-Eleven app.
- Applebee’s: Active military and veterans can get a free meal off of a select menu. Check it out, HERE.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Enjoy a free meal up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper.
- Bob Evans: Have a free meal off a select menu. You can look ahead, HERE.
- California Pizza Kitchen: The restaurant is offering a free meal and drink from a limited menu - check it out!
- Chili’s: Enjoy a complimentary meal off a limited menu. View it, here.
- Cicis Pizza: Free buffet!
- Cracker Barrel: Get a free pumpkin pie latte or double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.
- Denny’s: It’s offering a free build your own Grand Slam breakfast!
- Dunkin’: Enjoy a free donut with no purchase needed.
- The Exchange: Army and Air Force Exchange shoppers can enjoy free coffee at the Express, along with other discounts and savings. Check out the discounts.
- Glory Days Grill: Have a free appetizer or regular order of boneless or grilled wings.
- Golden Corral: The buffet chain is offering a free “thank you” dinner.
- Hooters: Enjoy a free meal from a select menu. Look it up, here.
- Huddle House: Have a free order of sweet cakes.
- IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes for you to enjoy.
- Little Caesars Pizza: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can get a free $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo.
- Mission BBQ: Eat a free sandwich and cake.
- O’Charley’s: The chain is offering a free meal. They also offer 10 percent off all year long for active military and veterans.
- Pilot Flying J: Have breakfast and a coffee on them.
- Red Lobster: It’s giving away a free appetizer or dessert from a certain menu.
- Red Robin: Stop by to get a Free Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Shoney’s: Get a free “all you care to eat” breakfast.
- Starbucks: Have a free tall coffee.
- Texas Roadhouse: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can get a free meal.
- Villa Italian Kitchen: Have a free cheese slice on them.
- Zaxby’s: It’s offering a Southern TLC Filet Sandwich.
Just a heads up - if shopping online, many retailers require you to verify your status through SheerID.
- Amazon Prime: Between now and Nov. 11, you can get an Amazon Prime subscription for just $79. The normal price is $119. New and existing accounts apply.
- Buckle: Enjoy free shipping and 10 percent off from now until Nov. 18.
- Cabela’s: Get 5 percent off in-store and online through its military discount program.
- Enterprise Car Sales: During November, active U.S. military, veterans and dependents will get a Firestone maintenance package valued at $300 included in a vehicle purchase.
- Food Lion: Get 10 percent off of your purchase on Nov. 11.
- Goodyear Auto Service: During Veterans Day Weekend, get a free car care check and tire installation.
- Kohl’s: From now until Nov. 11, enjoy 30 percent off your purchase. You can get 15 percent off year-round.
- Publix: Save 10 percent on groceries on Veterans Day.
- Seaworld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place: Get discounts at all the locations. More info, HERE.
- Target: Get 10 percent off from now through Veterans Day.
- Under Armor: Enjoy 20 percent off.
- National Parks: Free admission to more than 400 locations!
- Vineyard Vines: Enjoy 15 percent off year-round.
- Walgreens: 20 percent off on eligible items with the Balance Rewards card from now until Nov. 11.
