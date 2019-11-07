3 arrested in connection to road-rage shooting that injured tractor-trailer driver near Chippenham, I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were arrested after a tractor-trailer truck driver was shot Thursday afternoon while driving near Chippenham Parkway and I-95.
According to police, the man was driving on Chippenham Parkway when he was shot in the leg by someone in another vehicle.
When the driver realized he had been shot, he noticed a gold Hyundai Sonata with three people in it passing his truck. He recognized the vehicle was one that tried to pull out in front of him while on Commerce Road in Richmond.
The tractor-trailer driver had the right-of-way and did not yield to the car trying to get out of business.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responding to the scene spotted the suspect vehicle and arrested three people following a short chase into Richmond.
Keyonna M. Wise, 26, of Richmond, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Chazz L. Gordon, 31, of Powhatan, is charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felony eluding. Police said he was the one driving and that fired the shot. Khadijah R. Neal, 25, of Richmond, charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of marijuana. Wise and Neal were passengers.
Police said the investigation indicates the shooting was road-rage related.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call police or Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000
