Deputies say suicidal person caused lockdown of 3 schools

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies say a suicidal person caused the lockdown of three schools Thursday afternoon after reports of a man in the woods “in possession of a high powered weapon."
The South Hill Police Department said the person was located safely by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and no charges will be filed. The person is now seeking mental health assistance.
Officers were at all of the schools on Friday to assure safety and answer questions.
The Mecklenburg County Public School system says the sheriff’s office advised schools in the area of South Hill to go on lockdown as a search was conducted for the man in the woods near Parkview High School.
South Hill Elementary, Park View Middle School, and Park View High School entered lockdown status around 1:30 p.m.
The football game against Windsor has been postponed, the school system said.
All other school systems in the county not impacted by the incident were dismissed at the regular time.
Thursday evening, the district posted on Facebook that the subject involved in the lockdown was still at large.
“Mecklenburg County Public Schools has received assurance from the Sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the State Police, that there is no longer any eminent threat to students and staff at Park View High School, Park View Middle School, and South Hill Elementary School,” the school system posted on Facebook.
School officials said Thursday night that schools would open at normal time on Friday and officers would be at the schools to answer questions and assure safety.
