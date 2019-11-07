Kings Dominion WinterFest returning for holiday season

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Winterfest at Kings Dominion is returning for the holiday season once again!
The park will be decorated with millions of lights, decor and thousands of Christmas trees. The iconic Eiffel Tower will also be transformed into a 300-foot tall Christmas tree.
There will be a lighting ceremony held at night on Nov. 23. WinterFest will feature live holiday shows, ice skating and family rides.
The event will be open through Jan. 1 on select evenings. For additional information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.