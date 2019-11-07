INCREDIBLE: Therapy dogs in Florida pose for Thanksgiving-inspired photo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - They were challenged to a photo shoot and volunteer therapy dogs in Sarasota didn’t disappoint!
With help from their handlers, the dogs posed for this Thanksgiving-inspired photo. It was a lot of work for the dogs (AND the handlers!) but the photo was worth it.
Afterwards the dogs celebrated their success with some doggie ice cream!
The dogs can usually be found visiting hospitals, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, schools, group homes, or libraries.
You can see a few more photos below:
