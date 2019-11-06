VDOT is ready for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winter weather may hit Virginia in the first part of next week, and the Virginia Department of Transportation says it’s ready.
VDOT says staffing, equipment and materials are ready to go.
“Our top priority is to keep motorists safe,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “The Commonwealth has a complex network of roads and bridges, and we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives. Our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when those first flakes fall.”
VDOT has $205 million set aside for winter weather and more than 2,500 VDOT crew members, along with contractors, ready to go this season.
There is also “nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.”
You can also track snowplows across the state when snow reaches two inches or more, here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.