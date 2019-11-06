Starbucks holiday cups returning - here’s how to get a free one

(WWBT) - You know the holidays are quickly approaching when Starbucks releases their holiday drinks and red cups.
Their holiday drinks and red cups featuring a “Merry Coffee” design return to participating stores across the United States and Canada on Thursday, Nov. 7.
On Nov. 7, Starbucks is starting the holiday season off right by giving away a free red reusable cup to anyone who buys a holiday drink while supplies last.
Also starting on Thursday, customers will be able to get 50 cents off their grande holiday beverage when using their reusable cup.
Holiday beverages include:
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte
- Gingerbread Latte (available in Canada only)
- Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
- Salted Caramel Mocha
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha (available in the United States only)
