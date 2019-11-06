$500 scholarships available for female students in Central Virginia

(WWBT) - Female students in Central Virginia interested in a career in transportation or a STEM activity can apply for a scholarship from the Women’s Transportation Seminar (WTS).
WTS is an international organization dedicated to building the future of transportation through the global advancement of women.
The Central Virginia Chapter is offering seven $500 scholarships to eligible high school seniors, college, trade and graduate school students.
“Having women in this field means the transportation system will work better for all people, and women have a lot to offer as an important source of ideas, inspiration and hard work," said Olivia Mobayed, scholarship committee chair for the Central Virginia Chapter.
Six scholarship winners will be eligible for an international scholarship selection process, which can win them up to $10,000.
Applications are due November 30, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.