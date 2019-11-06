Santos-Silva powers No. 25 VCU to season opening victory

“We got the jitters out, we got the first game out of the way, we’re 1-0, and we’ve got to improve and get better because we play a lot of good teams coming up,” head coach Mike Rhoades said following the win. “I’m proud of our guys. I thought some guys stepped up throughout the game. There are certain things we’ve got to get better at, but that’s why you play the game and we’ll review the tape and be ready to go on Friday."