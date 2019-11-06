Northam plans to reintroduce gun safety legislation after Dems take General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Democrats took control of the General Assembly following Tuesday’s historic election, Governor Ralph Northam said on Wednesday that he plans on reintroducing gun safety legislation.
During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Northam and members discussed priorities moving forward, including gun legislation.
“I really think a large part of the results that we saw yesterday were Virginians saying they’ve had enough," Northam said.
In July, Northam called for a special session of the General Assembly for lawmakers to debate gun laws following the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that claimed the lives of 12 people. Lawmakers adjourned after just two hours without considering any proposed gun control measures.
Northam had proposed eight laws, including mandatory background checks before gun purchases, a ban on assault-style weapons, silencers and high capacity magazines and reinstating the “one-handgun-per-month-law.”
The National Rifle Association released the following statement regarding the 2019 election results:
"As if Gov. Northam’s legacy of ineptitude wasn’t enough, Virginians are about to experience life under a distant tycoon’s thumb. Candidates who proudly accepted Bloomberg’s cash—and every voter they misled—will soon realize the cost of being beholden to a Manhattan billionaire who despises Virginians’ right to self-defense. Fortunately, many NRA-backed candidates in Virginia, New Jersey, Kentucky and Mississippi prevailed over their Bloomberg-funded opponents. As the battle continues, so does the NRA’s defense of the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.”
