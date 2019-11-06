News to Know for Nov. 6: Democrats win big; new School Board in Chesterfield; wintry blast

News to Know for Nov. 6, 2019
By David Hylton | November 6, 2019 at 6:22 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 6:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrats scored big wins in races across Virginia, taking over both the Senate and House for the first time in decades.

There’s also a new School Board in Chesterfield as all the seats were up for grabs.

Click/tap here for more election coverage from throughout the day Tuesday and updates from overnight.

Democrats win big in Virginia

Wintry blast

Get your winter clothes ready, because it’s about to get colder in Virginia, with our first flakes of the season also possible.

[ Download the NBC12 Weather app for an hour-by-hour forecast in your area ]

A strong cold front will cross Virginia with rain showers Thursday night and this front will usher in colder temperatures during the day on Friday.

A wintry mix is possible next week.

Pleasant Wednesday with a shot of cold inching closer

Woman who gave the finger to Trump’s car wins

The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger at President Donald Trump’s motorcade has won a seat on a county board of supervisors in Virginia.

With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Democrat Juli Briskman ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52% of the vote.

Juli Briskman was on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the gesture as Trump’s motorcade went by.
Juli Briskman was on a bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the gesture as Trump’s motorcade went by. (Source: Juli Briskman - Facebook)

Henrico school times

Henrico parents have one last chance to give school leaders your input on the calendar. Tey want to know if you think schools should open before Labor Day, and whether students should have shorter or longer breaks, starting in the fall of 2021.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Pocahontas Middle School on Three Chopt Road.

11-year-old, 4-time cancer survivor gifted shopping spree

Eleven-year-old Eleanor Brooks is ready to take on the world once again, after beating Leukemia for the fourth time.

“It’s exhausting and heartbreaking, but you just have to keep going,” Brooks said.

On Tuesday, Eleanor did keep going - up and down the girls’ aisles of the Burlington on West Broad Street.

Young cancer survivor gifted shopping spree

2 killed in Hanover crash

Deputies said two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County on Tuesday.

Deputies said the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on West Patrick Henry Road just east of Tower Road.

Officials said a pickup truck was heading west when it crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with a sedan heading east.

Two people were killed in a crash in Hanover on Tuesday.
Two people were killed in a crash in Hanover on Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

Final thought

“Don’t stop where you fall; rise up and do it again!” ― Israelmore Ayivor

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.