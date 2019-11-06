News to Know for Nov. 6: Democrats win big; new School Board in Chesterfield; wintry blast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrats scored big wins in races across Virginia, taking over both the Senate and House for the first time in decades.
There’s also a new School Board in Chesterfield as all the seats were up for grabs.
Get your winter clothes ready, because it’s about to get colder in Virginia, with our first flakes of the season also possible.
A strong cold front will cross Virginia with rain showers Thursday night and this front will usher in colder temperatures during the day on Friday.
A wintry mix is possible next week.
The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger at President Donald Trump’s motorcade has won a seat on a county board of supervisors in Virginia.
With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Democrat Juli Briskman ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52% of the vote.
Henrico parents have one last chance to give school leaders your input on the calendar. Tey want to know if you think schools should open before Labor Day, and whether students should have shorter or longer breaks, starting in the fall of 2021.
Wednesday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Pocahontas Middle School on Three Chopt Road.
Eleven-year-old Eleanor Brooks is ready to take on the world once again, after beating Leukemia for the fourth time.
“It’s exhausting and heartbreaking, but you just have to keep going,” Brooks said.
On Tuesday, Eleanor did keep going - up and down the girls’ aisles of the Burlington on West Broad Street.
Deputies said two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County on Tuesday.
Deputies said the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on West Patrick Henry Road just east of Tower Road.
Officials said a pickup truck was heading west when it crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with a sedan heading east.
