New entertainment venue opening in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Once a bustling industrial area, Scott's Addition is now one of Richmond's fastest growing neighborhoods.
Over the years, it has added several entertainment venues and now there’s another new option called Slingshot Social Game Club.
The new activity-based venue is created by the owners of Circuit Arcade Bar.
“Just kind of wanted to have the same playful feel same playful environment but make it social based,” said Edmonds. “We want to be apart of this community we want to be apart of the neighborhood because its still growing its still booming we only have more to add to it."
The social club add to dozens of breweries and restaurants in the area, making it the 7th entertainment option to come to the Scott’s Addition area.
“I think it just shows you Scott’s addition is still growing how much more room it is for locations like this,” said Edmonds.
The 10,000 square foot social Game Club focuses on Skeeball, Bocce Ball and Duckpin Bowling but with a twist.
For skeeball, there are four courts which has longer lanes and bigger balls than the traditional arcade version.
The eight lanes of duckpin are played faster than your traditional version and the six bocce courts have automatic scoring displayed in a digital scoreboard so there’s no need to manually input your score.
Games are priced at $3 to $4 per 30-minute session for “Ultimate Bocce” ($3 on weekdays, $4 on the weekend).
$5 per person for 10 frames of “Extreme Duckpin” and $3 per person for six frames and a lighting round of “Super Skee.”
Slingshot also has a self-serve beer wall with 42 taps, including cider and wine, a full-service bar and self-service food menu.
For the food, diners order from a kiosk from a menu of burgers, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and appetizers such as calamari, mozzarella sticks, and loaded fries plus desserts, sides and wings.
And if you’re worried about parking, there’s off-street parking in the adjacent lot with room for more than 30 cars.
Slingshot Social Game Club is at 3301 W. Clay St., about three blocks from Circuit Arcade Bar.
The grand opening is set for Nov. 8th. at 4p.m.
All ages are allowed until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Then it’s 21 and older.
