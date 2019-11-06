Louisa County participates in ‘Hunters for the Hungry’ program

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is part of a statewide program called ‘Hunters for the Hungry’. Organizers say it does double duty - cutting down on the area's deer population, while also helping out families who need food.
Those interested in taking part in ‘Hunters for the Hungry’ can drop off the animal and fill out paperwork at one of the program's coolers. Those sites are open 24/7, at the Louisa County Resource Center and Zion Crossroads.
Before, donating the meat, the animal must be field dressed. Organizers then take the carcasses to a nearby facility to be processed and packaged.
“We have a lot of folks that really need good protein, and venison is an excellent protein. So it does serve two purposes, it does cut down on the deer population, but it really - really feeds a lot of people,” said Lloyd Runnett, Hunters for the Hungry.
Last year in Louisa County, the program gave out nearly 5,000 pounds of venison and bear meat to families in need. This is the fourth year the county has been involved in the program, which helps serve between 1,200 and 1,500 families living in the area.
