Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens nominated ‘Best Botanical Garden’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens has been nominated by USA Today for “Best Botanical Garden,” along with other gardens across the country such as Colorado, Georgia and Michigan.
Instead of going to see blooming spring flowers, visitors around the United States head to botanical gardens during the holidays to see thousand of twinkling lights.
You can vote once each day until polls close Monday, Dec. 2. A winner will be chosen on 10Best.com on Friday, Dec. 13.
To cast your vote for Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, click here.
Also, join the kickoff celebration of their annual GardenFest of Lights on Thanksgiving weekend. This year’s theme will be “Magic in the Air,” inspired by things that fly.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.