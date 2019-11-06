Hopewell assistant principal receives $25,000 educator award

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell assistant principal, Ryan Sykes, has been awarded the $25,000 Milken Educator Award.
Sykes is an assistant principal at Carter G. Woodson Middle School and received the award during a surprise assembly on Wednesday.
“The Milken Educator Award recognizes teachers, principals and other public school educators who promote excellence and innovation. Recipients are selected on the basis of multiple criteria related to instructional practice, leadership, student achievement and accomplishments outside the classroom,” a release said.
Sykes is a former math teacher and one of three assistant principals.
Under his leadership, student achievement in mathematics at Woodson Middle has improved for two years straight.
“We are incredibly proud of Mr. Sykes and all that he accomplishes every day. His peers and supervisors alike recognize the positive impact he has on all stakeholders at Carter G. Woodson Middle School and in Hopewell,” Hopewell Superintendent Melody Hackney said. “Mr. Sykes’ work ethic, his passion for teaching and leading, and his enthusiasm for deeper learning never wane.”
