Girl hit in traffic by driver allegedly passing school bus

DANVILLE, Va, (WDBJ7) - Danville Police say a 12-year-old girl is being treated after being hit by a driver Wednesday afternoon.
Police say about 2:34 p.m., a City of Danville School Bus stopped to drop off a passenger at Haynesworth Drive and Elizabeth Street. The middle school student walked off the bus to cross the street and was hit by the driver of a pickup. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. No condition has been released. She was conscious when taken to the hospital.
Police say the driver of the pickup, 81-year-old David Durham, had been passing the bus, which witnesses say had its warning lights on. He has been charged with passing a stopped school bus.
