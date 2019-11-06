Forecast: Cool and pleasant Wednesday with a shot of winter cold inching closer.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and a little cool today, then Thursday night rain leads to much colder temperatures arrive on Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds afternoon. Showers likely during the evening and overnight with cold front. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 60%). Overnight chance is close to 100%.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, much colder and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy but mainly dry. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
FIRST ALERT TO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Watching for our first potential snowflakes of the season
TUESDAY: Cloudy. Rain or snow showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Rain/snow chance: 30%)
