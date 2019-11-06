Child air-lifted after being seriously injured near Ashland Berry Farm

Child air-lifted after being seriously injured near Ashland Berry Farm
(Source: WSAZ/Gray News)
November 6, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 4:59 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A child was seriously injured in the face after an accident.

Emergency crews responded to the 16000 block of Rocketts Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Hanover fire officials said a helicopter landed at the Ashland Berry Farm, which was near to where the incident happened.

Sources initially reported the accident involved a horse, but officials have not confirmed that.

The boy was taken to VCU hospital with serious injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.