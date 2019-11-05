Water main break closes lane of Parham Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For the second straight day, a water main break has closed a lane of a major road.
The Henrico County Police Department says Parham Road is reduced to one lane on Tuesday morning due to a water main break between Ridge Road and Patterson Avenue.
Drivers cannot turn left onto Patterson Avenue.
Police say the water main break will impact the morning commute.
This water main break comes after one on W. Broad Street at Willow Lawn disrupted traffic on Monday morning.
