TSA finds loaded handgun in man’s carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A Norfolk man has been charged after a Transportation Security Administration officer found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag.
The TSA officer found it as the bag entered into the X-ray machine.
The weapon was a .40 caliber handgun with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.
“TSA officials notified the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges,” a release said.
Officials said this is the 13th gun that TSA officers have detected at the airport so far this year. In 2018, TSA officers found 21 guns at the airport’s checkpoints.
