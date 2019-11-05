Small earthquake rattles Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 1.8-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Central Virginia around midnight Tuesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was about 4 miles southwest of Mineral and 28 miles east of Charlottesville.
This area is about 40 miles northwest of Richmond.
There have been no reports of any damage in the area, which also had a 2.5-magnitude earthquake hit around the same area in late September.
This is a similar area that saw a 5.8-magnitude earthquake more than nine years ago.
