Several kids receiving treatment at UVA getting all-paid trip to Disney World

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An 8-year-old Charlottesville girl is facing several challenges with her heart, but Monday she got a special surprise that will do her heart some good.
Ava Tamberrino has already been through several heart surgeries, and will need more as she grows up. She's always wanted to go to the ‘happiest place on earth.’
That wish came true Monday, November 4.
Baking Memories 4 Kids, a New York-based nonprofit, is making Ava’s big trip to Disney World possible. The organization raises money by selling cookies, and partnering with Panera Bread, to send several sick children and their families on an all- expense paid trip to Florida.
Ava's parents found out back in the spring they were selected for the trip, but kept it a secret. Monday, the family met at the Panera on 5th Street in Albemarle County to reveal the big surprise.
"Since Ava has been old enough to talk, she has been begging to go to Disney World,” said Lauri Tamberrino, Ava’s mother. “It has not been something we've been able to do with our family, partly because Ava has to go and see the cardiologist every six months, and even with our insurance it's still a costly doctor’s visit."
The family is planning to take the trip in January. The trip also includes tickets to Sea World and Universal Studios.
Two other families receiving care at the University of Virginia Medical Center also are going on a similar trip.
