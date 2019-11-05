News to Know for Nov. 5: Polls open; part of Parham Road closed; wintry mix possible next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weather is looking good just about all day as you head to the polls ... but will we see snow next week?!?
It’s possible ...
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Check out what’s on your ballot HERE.
If you live in Chesterfield, be aware that eight precincts have changed since last year. Check out the list of changes HERE.
Check out some of the key races we’re watching below:
The Henrico County Police Department says Parham Road is reduced to one lane on Tuesday morning due to a water main break between Ridge Road and Patterson Avenue.
Henrico County officials say a gas line was also damaged in the area by a contractor doing construction in the area.
Drivers cannot turn left onto Patterson Avenue.
Police say the water main break will impact the morning commute.
Multiple Richmond City Council members are now questioning the bidding process that Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration used in selecting contractors to build three new city schools.
Richmond City Council members Kim Gray and Kristen Larson, along with Richmond School Board member Kenya Gibson, said Monday that Stoney’s administration used a bidding process to choose contractors that would provide the fastest construction, as opposed to the most cost effective price for taxpayers.
Police are looking for the suspect in a stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes that left a man dead.
Jennifer Donelan, the media relations director with the Prince George’s County Police Department, confirmed the stabbing was the result of a fight related to the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich.
An 8-year-old Charlottesville girl is facing several challenges with her heart, but Monday she got a special surprise that will do her heart some good.
Ava Tamberrino has already been through several heart surgeries, and will need more as she grows up. She's always wanted to go to the ‘happiest place on earth.’
That wish came true Monday, November 4.
Baking Memories 4 Kids, a New York-based nonprofit, is making Ava’s big trip to Disney World possible, along with two other families.
“Every election is determined by the people who show up.” ― Larry J. Sabato
