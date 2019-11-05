Man arrested after shooting at person in gas station parking lot, deputies say

Man arrested after shooting at person in gas station parking lot, deputies say
Rakim Clay (Source: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Hannah Smith | November 5, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 4:39 PM

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - One person has been arrested after a Monday night shooting in a Stafford County gas station parking lot.

Deputies were called around 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 4 to the Exxon along Warrenton Road after multiple reports of hearing gunshots and seeing a group of people disperse in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, a male victim said he had been shot at by another man following a verbal altercation. The suspect headed towards the nearby Motel 6.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The suspect, Rakim Clay, 31, of Fredericksburg, was located leaving a Motel 6 room and taken into custody.

Clay is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying concealed and brandishing a weapon.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.