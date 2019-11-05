Man arrested after shooting at person in gas station parking lot, deputies say

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - One person has been arrested after a Monday night shooting in a Stafford County gas station parking lot.
Deputies were called around 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 4 to the Exxon along Warrenton Road after multiple reports of hearing gunshots and seeing a group of people disperse in the parking lot.
When deputies arrived, a male victim said he had been shot at by another man following a verbal altercation. The suspect headed towards the nearby Motel 6.
No one was injured during the shooting.
The suspect, Rakim Clay, 31, of Fredericksburg, was located leaving a Motel 6 room and taken into custody.
Clay is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying concealed and brandishing a weapon.
