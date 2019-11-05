Lottery ticket bought in Va. wins $1,000 per day for life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Someone in Virginia is a lot richer after winning a lottery game that pays out $1,000 a day for life.
As of Tuesday, the winning ticket has not been claimed.
The ticket was bought at 1024 Park Avenue in the Norfolk area on Nov. 4.
It matched all five numbers - 4-13-48-49-53 - as well as the Cash Ball - 3 - in the Cash4Life game.
The proceeds to the winning ticket will be donated to public schools within the Norfolk area.
Cash4Life is played in several states including Virginia, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia and Indiana. Tickets cost $2 each to play.
