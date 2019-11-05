The holiday decoration all ‘Christmas Vacation’ fans have been waiting for

(WWBT) - If you are a fan of the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” then you’ll need this holiday decoration for your yard.
You can play scenes from the movie with a giant 8-foot-tall inflatable snowglobe from Home Depot.
According to Home Depot’s website, the inflatable will play five different scenes from “Christmas Vacation.”
When it’s not the Christmas season, you can play your own videos on with the external ports.
The decoration sells for $199.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.