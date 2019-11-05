First Alert: Wintry blast likely in Virginia late this week into next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get your winter clothes ready, because it’s about to get colder in Virginia, with our first flakes of the season also possible.
A strong cold front will cross Virginia with rain showers Friday morning and this front will usher in colder temperatures during the day on Friday (this front is NOT expected to bring any snow).
High temperatures Friday will likely not get out of the mid 40s and with a gusty breeze, it will feel like it’s in the 30s for a wind chill for most of the day.
The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.
Another shot of cold air is expected to arrive next Monday. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast because we are 6 days away, but there are hints of a possible rain/snow mix in Central Virginia Monday night into Tuesday morning.
At this point, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Still, it’s a sign that winter is right around the corner.
