Famed Louisiana author Ernest Gaines dies

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Author, Ernest J. Gaines, passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday, Nov. 5, officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed.
Gaines has written several award-winning novels, including A Lesson Before Dying (1993) and Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1971). His work has received critical acclaim and is routinely included in academic curricula.
Gaines was born in Oscar, Louisiana on Jan. 15, 1933. During his teens, his family moved to California because he couldn’t attend high school or junior high school. He went on to attended San Francisco State College (now San Francisco State University) and then Stanford University for graduate school.
Much of his writing draws from rural Louisiana, however, in an interview conducted with WAFB’s Graham Ulkins, he explains why he maintained such an interest.
“We are on six acres of land and I think they are the most beautiful six acres of land in the world,” he said.
Gaines passed away from natural causes at his beautiful home in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement about Gaines’ passing:
“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Ernest J. Gaines, a native Louisianan who used his immense vision and literary talents to tell the stories of African Americans in the South. We are all blessed that Ernest left words and stories that will continue to inspire many generations to come. Born in poverty in Pointe Coupee, Ernest would go on to author 10 novels and numerous short stories, to be nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and win the National Book Critics Circle Award for his acclaimed novel ‘A Lesson Before Dying.’ He was a writer in residence at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for more than 20 years. Earlier this year, Donna and I had the chance to visit with Ernest and his wife after a Sunday drive. It’s a memory we will both cherish as part of our long friendship. Please join us in elevating him, his wife and his family in your prayers.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.