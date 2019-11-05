Election Day 2019: Richmond precinct runs out of ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at what’s happening around Central Virginia on Election Day:
A Richmond precinct now has enough ballots after running out in less than two hours on Tuesday morning.
There was an issue with the 68th District ballots at First Presbyterian Church, which had received too many of the 70th District ballots.
The polling place ran out of ballots at 7:40 a.m. and about 40 people left without voting.
They received more ballots about 8:20 a.m.
Anyone who didn’t vote, can come back to cast their ballot.
Polls opened around Virginia and will stay open until 7 p.m. If you are standing in line at that time, you can still cast your ballot.
