Election Day Forecast: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Chilly air in the extended forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days will be seasonable and mainly dry, but a cold front looks to bring rain and much colder temperatures late in the week.
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with an isolated shower possible south and southeast of RIC. Lows in the mid 40s, high: 67. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds towards evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Rain showers possible in the morning then decreasing clouds, much colder and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
FIRST ALERT TO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Watching our first potential snowflakes of the season
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%). Rain/snow showers could linger into Tuesday morning.
