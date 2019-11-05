Deputies: 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies said two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County on Tuesday.
Deputies said the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on West Patrick Henry Road just east of Tower Road.
Officials said a pickup truck was heading west when it crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with a sedan heading east.
The driver and front passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two additional occupants and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
West Patrick Henry Road will be closed in the vicinity for the next 2-3 hours as the crash team investigates and the road is cleared.
Deputies ask drivers to find alternate routes during their evening commute.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
