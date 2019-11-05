Department of Game and Inland Fisheries warns of sites claiming to sell fishing licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is warning residents of websites claiming to sell Virginia fishing licenses.
Customers have reported completing transactions on certain websites where they believed they were buying a license or permit when they actually purchased an informational guide or nothing at all.
The only sites you can buy fishing and hunting licenses, and permits are at gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dgif.virginia.gov.
The DGIF said they are aware of the following sites claiming to sell licenses:
For more information, call 804-367-1000 or for general questions email: dgifweb@dgif.virginia.gov.
