Chestefield County encouraging voters to check polling locations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The General Registrar and Chesterfield County is encouraging residents to review their voter information and check their polling location before they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Since last year’s election, eight county polling places were split or moved to alleviate overcrowding and make the voting experience more efficient. As a result of the precinct splits, redistricting and polling location changes, new voter cards were sent in late September.
Voters who previously voted at the Iron Bridge, Genito, Southside, Winfrees Store or Skinquarter precincts should visit PromoteTheVoteCfield.org to check their polling place as those voting precincts were split in February 2019 to mitigate wait times.
Additionally, the following polling places were moved:
- Ettrick Elementary School voters now vote at the Multi-Purpose Center at Virginia State University, 20809 Second Avenue.
- Bon Air Community House voters now vote at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2040 McRae Road.
- Asbury United Methodist Church voters now vote at Five Forks Village Clubhouse, 8301 Five Forks Lane.
- Reams Road Elementary School voters now vote at North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road.
- Crestwood Elementary School voters now vote at Bon Air Elementary School, 8701 Polk Street.
- Southside Baptist Church voters should be advised the church is now named the Transformation Church, 6000 Iron Bridge Road.
Splitting and relocating polling places were some of the first actions taken to help mitigate the lines on Election Day. Other preparations for Election Day include the recruitment of more than 1,000 Officers of Election to work the polls. This is an increase of almost 200 from last November. Since the additional allocation of $630,000 by the Board of Supervisors, more laptops and scanners have been purchased. An additional 21 scanners and 62 more pollbooks will be available in precincts throughout the county on Election Day. If necessary, there are more pollbooks in reserve ready to be distributed on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The General Registrar has increased and improved the signage to direct voters at their polling places. New voter cards were mailed to every registered voter, informational inserts were included in utility bills and digital and social media advertising was purchased to educate and inform voters to check their polling places. Also, data is available on the county’s website that shows the shortest and longest wait times at each of the polling places. While based on one year of Election Day data and subject to change due to voter volume and the types of elections, voters can still use this information as a guide to help plan when to vote.
Voters can check their polling place and find out more information by visiting Chesterfield County’s election web portal PromoteTheVoteCfield.org
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.