Chestefield County encouraging voters to check polling locations

Splitting and relocating polling places were some of the first actions taken to help mitigate the lines on Election Day. Other preparations for Election Day include the recruitment of more than 1,000 Officers of Election to work the polls. This is an increase of almost 200 from last November. Since the additional allocation of $630,000 by the Board of Supervisors, more laptops and scanners have been purchased. An additional 21 scanners and 62 more pollbooks will be available in precincts throughout the county on Election Day. If necessary, there are more pollbooks in reserve ready to be distributed on Tuesday, Nov. 5.