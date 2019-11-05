Bodies found in Va. likely connected to NC arson and murder of children

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of three bodies in the woods behind a private school.
Hunters found the burned bodies Monday in a burned out truck behind Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, just north of the North Carolina state line and west of Galax.
Investigators believe the bodies had been there at least two months, and are three people reported missing after a June trailer arson fire in North Carolina.
Investigators believe the fire was set after two children in the home were shot to death and the children's mother was run over and killed, according to WDBJ7 sister station WBTV.
The three who had been reported missing were the mother of the two children, whose body wasn't immediately found after she was reportedly killed, and her boyfriend, and one other person. The bodies have been taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner for cause of death and positive identification.
The victims inside the burning home in June were 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and his 13-year-old sister America, according to WDBJ7 sister station WBTV.
Police charged 30-year-old Areli Aguirre-Alivez and his 16-year-old girlfriend, Heidi Wolfe, with three counts of murder for the deaths of the children and mother. Aguirre-Alivez is in the US illegally, according to WBTV, and was an ex-boyfriend of the childrens’ mother.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.