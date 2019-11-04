Woman shot in leg on Richmond’s south side

Woman shot in leg on Richmond’s south side
A woman was found with a gunshot wound in her leg on Richmond's south side. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 3, 2019 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side.

Police responded to Concord Avenue, off of Jefferson Davis Highway, around 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning.

Officers discovered a woman shot in the leg. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com with tips. The P3 Tips App may also be used. All methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.