Va. college students weigh in before Election Day

Taking a wider view, Democrats haven’t held both the General Assembly and the executive branch in a generation, according to political analyst Bob Holsworth. Democrats last held the majority in the House in 1999 and Democrats had control of the Senate in 2007, but also briefly controlled the Senate after the 2013 elections and following special elections with a 20-20 split, Holsworth explained. Ralph Northam was lieutenant governor at the time, but control didn’t last after a Democratic senator resigned and they lost the special election, he said.